PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for successful operation in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the efforts of security forces for their successful operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Security forces eliminated nine foreign militants in KP’s Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan.

Following the operation, the prime minister paid tribute to the martyrs Havaldar Muhammad Zahid and Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah, who sacrificed their lives during the operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Reiterating his commitment to eradicating terrorism, PM Shehbaz stated, “The fight against the threat of terrorism will continue until its complete elimination.”

He emphasised that the joint operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the security forces has once again demonstrated the firm dedication and resolve of officers and soldiers to protect their homeland.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the nation’s pride in security forces, the soldiers and their families who have made unparalleled sacrifices for Pakistan’s security and sovereignty.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq praised the security forces for their commendable operation against extremists in the Tank district.

He expressed the nation’s immense pride in the courage and dedication of the armed forces, reaffirming that efforts to combat extremism will persist until the complete eradication of such threats.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised the unwavering support of the entire nation for the armed forces in their mission to eliminate terrorism.

He declared that extremist terrorists, as enemies of humanity, will inevitably face their ultimate fate, and their malicious intentions will never triumph.