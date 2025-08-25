PM Shehbaz launches 10 million digital wallets for BISP beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated 10 million digital wallets for beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), describing it as a landmark step toward greater transparency, financial inclusion, and the transition to a cashless economy in Pakistan.

In a symbolic gesture, the Prime Minister activated the system with a palm touch during a ceremony attended by federal ministers, BISP officials, and international collaborators, including GIZ, a press statement issued here read.

PM Shehbaz extended his congratulations to BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, the BISP team, and partner organisations for what he termed a “historic initiative” aimed at ensuring that genuine recipients are protected and spared unnecessary hardships.

“The digital wallet system is, in its true sense, blessed by the soul of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as it empowers BISP beneficiaries with safe, transparent, and direct access to financial assistance,” PM Shehbaz said.

He emphasised that BISP remains a “great initiative for poverty alleviation and employment generation,” but stressed that continued efforts were needed to expand its impact.

The prime minister termed the launch “a great leap towards a cashless economy.” He recalled that during Ramazan, 78 per cent of the relief package was successfully disbursed through digital channels despite scepticism and resistance from vested interests. “Cashless transactions are the pressing requirement of our times. They save time, end corruption, and bring efficiency, helping Pakistan progress rapidly,” he remarked.

PM Shehbaz revealed that he personally chaired multiple meetings on digitisation despite initial “indifferent attitudes and boredom” on the issue, underlining his resolve to transform government-to-government, business-to-business, and personal transactions into digital channels.

The prime minister urged BISP leadership to integrate conditionalities on education and health into the programme. “If a family is receiving assistance, it should be linked with the condition that all children of that household attend school. Similarly, health initiatives must be tied to BISP support. Only then will this programme become a true legacy benefiting millions of children,” he stated, calling for reducing the existing eight to ten-month implementation cycle to just four months.

PM Shehbaz concluded by paying tribute to all stakeholders including the State Bank of Pakistan, the IT Ministry, Pakistani banks, and development partners, for their contributions. “We are not just disbursing aid, we are raising an army of architects and workers to build the nation,” he said.

Earlier, BISP Federal Secretary Amir Ali Ahmed briefed that under the Prime Minister’s direction, a high-level committee was formed to ensure transparency and ease of access in the digital system. “After today’s launch, 10 million digital wallets will be developed using beneficiaries’ CNICs, supported by a biometric verification system to prevent identity theft,” he said. He added that 10 million free SIM cards would also be distributed, with the first phase already underway in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan in collaboration with Jazz/Mobilink.

BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid termed the launch an “important and historic milestone” in Pakistan’s social protection journey. “This programme, which supports over 10 million impoverished families, is not just financial assistance, it is a pathway to social and economic empowerment,” she said.

She noted that linking benefits to women’s CNICs gave them recognition and inclusion in the national database. The new wallets, she added, would “open further opportunities” and be supported by digital literacy programmes for women beneficiaries unfamiliar with technology.

Senator Rubina highlighted that BISP is the continuation of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision for women’s empowerment, a dream carried forward by President Asif Ali Zardari and now “excelling further under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.”