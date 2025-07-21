PM Shehbaz launches digital system for medical devices’ licensing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday unveiled a new digital system for the licensing and registration of medical devices, describing it as a pivotal move toward transforming Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

Speaking at the launch event, PM Shehbaz acknowledged the challenges in revolutionising healthcare but maintained that they are surmountable with collective resolve. He said that that unified efforts will elevate Pakistan’s global standing.

The prime minister praised the Ministry of Health for its digitalisation initiatives and lauded the Federal Health Minister, Health Secretary, and the CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) along with their team for implementing the new system. He highlighted that the groundwork for this initiative was established during the prior PDM government and emphasized that DRAP’s current CEO was selected strictly on merit.

PM Shehbaz also hailed Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and said that his performance reflects his past record as the Mayor Karachi.

The prime minister mentioned that a hospital and a burn unit gifted by a friendly country had been non-operational for years, but upon his request, Mustafa Kamal took notice and is now working to activate them.

PM Shehbaz said that the new digital system would allow for the registration of medical devices within 20 days, a process that previously took years due to inefficiency and corruption.

He said that the reforms have brought transparency and hoped that the Minister, Secretary, and CEO would make timely, merit-based decisions that would set a new standard.

The prime minster also recalled launching the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and appointing General Azhar Kiani to lead it, praising his contribution in turning the hospital into one of the best cardiac centers in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mustafa Kamal said the digital system offers an online application facility without any human intervention. He said that the license will be delivered online within 20 days.