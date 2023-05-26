PM says textile sector is major contributor to Pakistan’s exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday stated that the Textile industry served as the backbone of Pakistan’s development, as 60 per cent of country’s revenue generated from textile exports, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Prime Minister attended International Textile Exhibitions (TEXPO) as a special guest on his one-day visit from Islamabad to Karachi, where he addressed the gathering and met with the international investors.

During his address the PM Shehbaz stated that the textile sector plays an important role in the development of Pakistan, adding that despite the economical challenges, Pakistan’s textile industry is still progressing.

During his stay in Karachi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The meeting aims to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the socio-economic development of the province and collaborative efforts to address key challenges faced by the region.

The Prime Minister will perform the ground breaking of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-4).