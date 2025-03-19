PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif embarked on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

According to a PM Office press release, the visit aims to fortify bilateral relations, boost economic cooperation, and attract investments between the two nations.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss strategies for enhancing trade, partnerships, and economic collaboration

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

“The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It’s worth noting that PM Shehbaz had visited Saudi Arabia several times after assuming the office for second time. PM Shehbaz Sharif made his inaugural official visit to Saudi Arabia in April 2024, following his assumption of office.

During the trip, he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to accelerate the initial phase of a proposed $5 billion Saudi investment package for Pakistan. Later in the same month, the prime minister visited the Kingdom to attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) special meeting on Global Collaboration.

PM Shehbaz also attended the 8th Future Investment Initiative summit and water summit held in Saudi Arabia In October and December 2024 respectively.