Pakistan determined to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity, PM Shehbaz tells Saudi minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, at the PM House on Friday, addressing the ongoing situation in South Asia.

In the meeting, the Saudi minister voiced serious concern over the present circumstances in the region, reaffirming his nation’s plea for de-escalation and a peaceful settlement of all unresolved issues between Pakistan and India, in line with international law and pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.

The Saudi Minister of State is undertaking a one-day official visit to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his contentment with the upward trend in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties, while acknowledging the Kingdom’s consistent and resolute support for Pakistan during challenging times.

While discussing the prevailing situation in South Asia, the prime minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes against Pakistan that had resulted in the martyrdom of scores of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures.

He stressed that India’s unprovoked and unjustified acts of aggression had violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously endangered regional peace and stability.

The prime minister paid tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, who had demonstrated exemplary commitment and courage in the defence of the nation, against the enemy’s nefarious advances.

He said Pakistan was fully determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. He appreciated the Kingdom’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring peace in the region.

The Saudi minister expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious civilian lives.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm regards and respects to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as well as to the Crown Prince & Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.