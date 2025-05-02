PM Shehbaz discusses Pak-India tension with UAE, Saudi, Kuwait ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif as the premier has taken them into confidence over Pakistan’s perspective with regard to recent developments in South Asia following the Pahalgam incident.

Speaking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky who called on him here at the PM House, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“Pakisran had rendered great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts over the years. This was done not only to protect Pakistan but the entire world,” the prime minister told the Saudi ambassador

He vehemently rejected baseless Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any evidence and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

Separately during the meeting with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Nasser Abdulrahman Jasser, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

Stressing that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said the country had suffered more than 90,000 casualties and over USD 152 billion in economic losses over the years, in its war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan has already offered to the international community to conduct a credible, transparent and neutral investigation into the incident.

In a meeting with Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the prime minister conveyed his warm wishes to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the UAE.

PM Shehbaz shared Pakistan’s perspective on recent developments in South Asia since the Pahalgam incident.

Citing the enormous sacrifices in terms of 90,000 casualties and over USD 152 billion in economic losses over the years, the prime minister said the country was dealing with the menace of terrorism emanating from its western front. India’s recent actions and its aggressive posture was distracting Pakistan from its counter-terrorism efforts.

PM Shehbaz Sharif categorically rejected the baseless accusations leveled by India in its desperate attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, without any evidence.

He said Pakistan had nothing to do with this and emphasized that he had offered to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

PM Shehbaz shared that Pakistan is reaching out to other friendly countries to present its position on the current crisis.