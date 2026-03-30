PM Shehbaz urges unity among Islamic countries in meetings with Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed the need for unity among Islamic countries during separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of a two-day consultation of foreign ministers from the four countries, held in Islamabad. The initiative is being seen as a coordinated regional effort to encourage dialogue between the United States and Iran amid rising tensions.

During a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the prime minister discussed ways to promote peace and stability in the region. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister conveyed his respects to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and extended warm greetings to Mohammed bin Salman. Reaffirming Pakistan’s strong support for Saudi Arabia, he appreciated the Kingdom’s restraint during the current crisis and assured continued solidarity.

Recalling his recent meeting with the Saudi crown prince in Jeddah, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach, including efforts aimed at de-escalation and facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran.

He also underscored Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in the Muslim world and emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries during this critical period.

The Saudi foreign minister briefed the prime minister on Riyadh’s perspective on the evolving regional situation. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to promote peace and stability.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to playing a constructive role, the prime minister stressed the need for collective efforts to bring the United States and Iran to the negotiating table and end ongoing hostilities.

He conveyed his best wishes to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, recalling his recent interactions with both leaders.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement and called for urgent joint efforts to halt the violence, which he said was causing significant loss of life and economic damage across the region.

The visiting foreign ministers shared their respective countries’ perspectives on the Middle East situation and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in peace efforts. They also lauded the leadership of the prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir during the ongoing crisis.