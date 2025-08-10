PM meets Balochistan’s student Ikram Ullah Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met Ikram Ullah Kakar, a student from Qilla Saifullah in flood-hit Balochistan, and praised his academic achievements.

During the meeting, aired on national TV, the prime minister recalled first meeting Ikram Ullah Kakar in 2022 when his school had been destroyed in the floods in Qilla Saifullah, forcing students to travel long distances for classes.

He lauded Ikram Ullah Kakar’s progress in his studies and appreciated the support of his parents and teachers.

He said during his visit to flood-affected area, Ikram Ullah had told him that they used to travel a long way to reach their school.

The prime minister said that it was satisfying that Ikram Ullah had been making progress in pursuit of his studies and appreciated his teachers and parents for supporting him.

Ikram Ullah thanked the prime minister for providing him with a scholarship and covering his educational expenses, pledging to serve the nation in the future and expressing his ambition to appear in the CSS exams. The prime minister encouraged him to pursue his goals with dedication and presented him with a gift.