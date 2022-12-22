PM Shehbaz meets CMH, meets soldiers injured in Bannu operation

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi and met officers and soldiers injured in an operation to clear a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in Bannu, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi and paid tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex in Bannu, seized by militants.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz reiterated the resolve to extirpate terrorism and break the nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathizers till achieving peace and stability.

The Prime Minister said writ of the state will be established at every cost and no one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and the valiant armed Forces.

Paying tribute to the troops, PM Shehbaz added that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of people of the country.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi and met officers and soldiers who got injured during Bannu operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir remained with them for some time and inquired about their well-being.

The army chief appreciated their high spirits and morale and lauded their professionalism during the said operation against the terrorists.

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reaffirmed the military’s resolve to continue fight against terrorism, saying that it would not tolerate cross-border terrorism under any circumstances, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson provided details of the operation and the background of the Bannu operation.

He noted that almost 35 terrorists were under arrest at the CTD compound and one of them had managed to overpower an employee after hitting him in the head with a brick.

“Later, two CTD officials were martyred in firing by one of the terrorists,” Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, adding that the security forces reached the sport after hearing shots.

The spokesman added, “Initially, two terrorists were gunned down in exchange of fire while three who wanted to escape were arrested and two security personnel were injured as well.”

