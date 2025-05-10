PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari briefs him on reply to India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on President Asif Zardari at Presidency and informed him about ‘Bunyan ul Marsoos’ military operation.

President Zardari lauded bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces and giving strong reply to the Indian aggression.

“Pakistan has observed restraint over the Indian aggression as a responsible nation,” Zardari said. “Pakistan has given decisive reply to protect its sovereignty and defend its people,” Asif Ali Zardari remarked.

He said the nation has been united and fully backs armed forces. “Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and regional solidarity at any cost, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and law minister Azam Nazir Tarar also attended the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to the PPP chairman for his support to ‘operation

Bunyan ul Marsoos’.

Bilawal Bhutto congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for his exemplary leadership in current tense situation.

PPP leader also saluted to armed forces for their professionalism and expertise.

“The nation standing by the side of the Pakistan armed forces for protection of the national solidarity,” PPP chairman said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also talked with Barrister Gohar Ali, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool, Hafiz Naeem, Khalid Magsi and Chaudhry Salik on telephone.