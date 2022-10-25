PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince agree to cement bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud have agreed to cement bilateral ties in business and investment sectors, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the prime minister held bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud in Riyadh during his two-day official visit.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion. The two sides agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in business and investment sectors.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif addressed ‘Future Investment Initiative Summit’, where he underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with utilisation of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness the talents of young generations.

“I believe Pakistan has uniquely placed to leverage this change. We have one of the youngest populations in the world. Most of these youngsters are equipped with the tools of the new digital world. Their talent is already recognised as Pakistan is the fourth most popular country for freelancing,” he added.

The prime minister also proposed Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan’s leading universities to explore rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation.

“The Satellite could become a centre of network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness capacities, which if optimised would take Pakistan to high level of social and economic development,” he added.

“Through Information Technology, E-Commerce and innovation we can overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural and climate change as well,” PM Shehbaz Sharif noted.

