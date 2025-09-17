Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince to boost Defence cooperation

RIYADH: During a high-level meeting in the Kingdomof Saudi Arabia with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif discussed defence cooperation and Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held during the official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and other senior cabinet officials, led the meeting.

The discussions highlighted mutual commitment to foster defence cooperation, regional stability and bilateral relations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for Pakistan and showed his keen interest in expanding cooperation across different sectors.

Both leaders during the session also reviewed regional and global developments of mutual concern.

A separate meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman took place at the airport lounge upon Prime Minister’s arrival, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and break new grounds of defence cooperation.

This visit marks another milestone in the historic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith, values, and mutual trust.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia for an official visit, receiving a warm gesture of friendship as Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted his aircraft upon entry into Saudi airspace.

Speaking onboard his special flight, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed heartfelt gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for the gracious aerial reception.

The visit comes at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.