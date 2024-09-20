PM Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif discuss key appointment

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif in a secretive meeting, discussing a crucial appointment, ARY News reported citing sources.

The meeting was held at Jati Umra and mainly focused on an appointment going to be made for a very important position, the sources added.

The prime minister briefed his brother and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on the proposed name and sought his input on the matter.

The sources privy to the development added that Nawaz Sharif shared his decision on the appointment with PM Shehbaz. They said the appointment relates to a key institution impacting the entire country, with the individual currently serving in Punjab.

According to the sources, the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif was not related to any appointment in the judiciary.

“The appointment is going to be made in any other institution and of such important nature that PM Shehbaz Sharif opted to meet Nawaz Sharif in person instead of talking on the phone,” the sources said.

It should be noted that here that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also present on this occasion

In the important meeting, the prime minister gave a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif on the current situation of the country and consultations held with the allied parties so far.