PM Shehbaz orders construction of modern hotels to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif instructed the relevant authorities to draft a thorough report on the development of new hotels and other amenities through joint ventures and public-private partnerships in order to boost tourism in the country.

“With the availability of modern facilities, tourism will be promoted across the country”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting regarding Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs here.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the performance of CDA for successfully organizing the recent international conferences and other events in the federal capital.

“The initiation of international conferences in Pakistan is the certificate of our success on the diplomatic front,” he said adding that the confidence of the friendly countries had been restored due to the continued efforts of the incumbent government.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need to further improve hotels, hospitals, and other facilities to host international-level conferences and events in the country.

PM Shehbaz directed to ensure provision of the international standard facilities for guests coming from friendly countries. He also instructed the CDA to further improve facilities for the residents of the federal capital.

The meeting was informed that the pre-feasibility reports regarding the construction of new hotels and the revival of non-operational government buildings in Islamabad had been prepared.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman CDA and other top officials.

Earlier, the prime minister said that the government is introducing major reforms to promote the tourism industry and make the Pakistan a tourist destination.

“We have undertaken major reforms by adopting a tourist-friendly visa regime under which tourists from 126 countries can obtain fast-track visas without fee. I am confident that this decision will play a key role in in the promotion of the sector and open new avenues for socioeconomic development in Pakistan,” the prime minister added.

He said, ”Pakistan joins the global community to celebrate the World Tourism Day under the patronage of the United Nations Tourism Organization.”