PM Shehbaz orders strategy to expand railway links with Central Asia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed the formulation of a strategy to expand the railway network in order to enhance trade relations with Central Asian countries, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting regarding Pakistan Railways in Islamabad on Wednesday, he noted that railway system is the backbone of any country’s economy. He emphasized the need for a sustainable rebuilding of railway infrastructure across the country for economic and industrial development.

He stated that the development of railways on modern lines is a key component of the national policy for regional trade and connectivity. He also instructed to expedite the work of connecting Gwadar to Pakistan Railways network.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways.

In a separate development, Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in train fares on Eidul Adha.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced a 20 percent discount on fares during the three days of Eidul Adha.

Pakistan Railways also ran five special trains on account of Eid.

According to the details, the first special train departed from Karachi Cantonment Railway Station for Lahore at 1:00 pm on June 2. The second special train had left Quetta for Peshawar at 10:00 am on June 3.

On the same day, the third special train departed from Lahore for Karachi at 5:00 pm while fourth special train left Karachi Cantonment for Rawalpindi at 7:30 pm.

The fifth and final Eid Special Train departed from Karachi Cantonment for Lahore at 7:30 pm on June 4.

Railways Police has issued instructions to all Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Azha days.