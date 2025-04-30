Pakistanis can drive national, global economic growth: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the people of people can play a central role in the country’s development and the global economy, given the existing global presence of Pakistani businesses and IT companies.

Chairing a meeting on investor participation in digital reforms at the Federal Board of Revenue, PM Shehbaz praised the business community’s growing worth and IT entrepreneurs’ valuable services globally.

Appreciating the investment pledges of $700 million in Pakistan’s IT sector during the Digital Investment Forum held under the Digital Cooperation Conference, he said that Pakistan was home to some of the world’s best experts in IT and other fields who could deliver excellent results if given opportunities in line with their capabilities and potential.

The prime minister said that the government would prioritize engaging Pakistani investor community in IT and reforms process in other sectors.

Emphasising local investment for long-term, better, and sustainable results, PM Shehbaz directed for holding special webinar to inform IT sector investors about investment opportunities in FBR’s digital reforms.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the various phases of the digital reform process in FBR and available investment opportunities.

It was told that work was in progress on digital monitoring, track and trace systems, digital research and analytics, and other reforms in FBR with many of them already implemented.

The participants were told that there were investment opportunities worth over $100 million in digital invoicing, faceless technology, cargo tracking, and other digital reforms in FBR.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al Yahya, CEOs of international IT companies, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Meanwhile, to Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah AlYahya, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday, the prime minister said the government is taking every possible step to align Pakistan with the digital transformation taking place globally.

PM Shehbaz said the gathering of over one thousand cutting-edge technology investors and policymakers from around the world in Pakistan is a testament of Pakistan’s growing influence in the digital sector across the region.

He said Pakistan’s most valuable asset are our young workforce, and it is among our foremost priorities to equip them with digital skills and training.

Shehbaz Sharif said the economy of Pakistan, which consists of two hundred forty million people, is the most suitable market in the region for digital startups and foreign investment.