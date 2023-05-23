PM Shehbaz praises security forces for arresting BNA head Gulzar Imam Shambay

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the security forces for arresting one of the most high-profile militant leaders, Gulzar Imam Shambay – the head of the outlawed Baloch National Army (BNA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation after the arrest of outlawed BNA head Gulzar Imam Shambay. He said, “My appreciation to the Security Forces for their untiring efforts to restore peace.”

The premier said that the Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) deserves the nation’s highest commendation for carrying out, with great sophistication, the first of its kind & the most complex intelligence operations involving various geographical locations.

He added that Pakistan, especially Balochistan, are well on way to peace and prosperity.

Congratulations to Pakistan for nabbing one of the most high profile militant leaders, the founder & head of BNA: Gulzar Imam Shambay My appreciation to the Security Forces for their untiring efforts to restore peace. DG ISI deserves the nation’s highest commendation for… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 23, 2023

PM Sharif said that Shambay admitted that he was on the wrong path of extremism and asked the Baloch extremists to choose a peaceful path. PM said that Shambay sought pardon from the nation and the government and surrendered himself.