PM Shehbaz pushes local resources for Pakistan’s economic self-reliance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of leveraging domestic resources to fuel economic progress and achieve Pakistan’s self-sufficiency.

PM Shehbaz passed these remarks during a meeting with prominent industrial leaders in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss economic and industrial advancement, enhance exports, and tackle the business community’s issues.

Greeting the attendees, PM Shehbaz informed the business leaders that stability has been established, with the current priority on economic expansion, boosting exports, generating jobs, fostering industrial growth, and drawing in foreign investment.

PM Shehbaz said suggestions from the business community are extremely valuable for national economic progress. He assured to personally meet with the business community every month to include them in the consultative process for economic development. He expressed the commitment to consult the private sector representatives and experts from every field.

“Participants lauded the government’s team for bringing economic stability to the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They appreciated the government for successfully finalizing and implementing the IMF program after long and testing negotiations to save Pakistan’s economy,” a press statement issued here read.

The business leaders also declared the budget for the current budget as people-friendly and a step in the right direction toward ease of doing business. It is essential that government policies align with the needs of business, investment, and industry. They said provision of more facilities to investors and exporters are vital to increase foreign investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that the government team is striving to enhance awareness and coordination with the private sector to facilitate government policies. It was told that for the first time in the country’s history, a modern IT ecosystem is being introduced. The AI-based systems are being developed across various sectors, including agriculture.

Besides, consultations with the private sector, especially exporters, are being accelerated to expand port infrastructure and fully operationalize Gwadar Port.