PM Shehbaz reaches Belarus on official visit

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reached the Republic of Belarus on a two-day official visit from April 10 to 11, 2025, at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials of Pakistan embassy in Belarus warmly welcomed the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko had also visited Pakistan last year as the two sides signed an agreement to develop a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, mining and minerals, information technology, and heavy machinery manufacturing.