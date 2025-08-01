PM Shehbaz reaffirms federal support for GB, AJK after monsoon devastation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the federal government is committed to supporting relief and recovery efforts in the monsoon-hit areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The prime minister led a high-level meeting to evaluate the human and material losses due to the ongoing monsoon season, with a focus on Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The discussion centered on immediate relief measures, future preparedness, and federal assistance for the impacted regions, according to a Prime Minister’s Office press release.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage caused by heavy rainfall across the country, particularly in GB and AJK. He reaffirmed the federal government’s steadfast support for the regional authorities and the affected communities. “The federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the administrations and citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in this hour of grief,” the prime minister stated.

“I will soon visit Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with the victims, and a comprehensive federal relief package will be announced to support recovery and rehabilitation efforts,” he added.

The Prime Minister issued special directives to all federal agencies to collaborate closely with regional authorities to conduct damage assessments and expedite relief measures. He stressed the need to prioritize life-saving interventions and safeguard both human lives and property.

Highlighting the need for better disaster preparedness, the Prime Minister ordered an urgent overhaul of the early warning system run by the Pakistan Meteorological Department to make it more proactive and effective.

He also directed the concerned departments to restore and repair road networks and communication infrastructure on an emergency basis to ensure timely aid delivery and mobility in affected areas.

The Prime Minister emphasized a coordinated and rapid response to minimize further damage and ensure that those affected receive timely assistance and rehabilitation.

During the briefing, Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, informed the meeting that the monsoon-related disasters have so far resulted in 295 fatalities and over 700 injuries nationwide. More than 1,600 homes have been completely destroyed, and 376 livestock lost due to the severe weather.

The NDMA chief also warned of continuing high flood threats in various rivers and streams. Minor flooding is expected at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, and Kalabagh, while moderate flood levels may occur at Head Marala and Guddu on the Chenab River. He cautioned that the monsoon may intensify further towards the end of August.

The meeting was attended by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and other senior government officials.