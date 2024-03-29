PM Shehbaz reconstitutes Council of Common Interests

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Council of Common Interests (CCI), ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the notification regarding reconstitution of CCI was issued after the approval of Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the notification, eight-member CCI will be headed by PM Shehbaz as a chairman whereas four Chief Ministers have also been included as members.

Moreover, Foreign minister has been included in CCI instead of finance minister for the first time in the country’s history.

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar is part of the CCI as member and Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister Safiran Ameer Muqam was also included in CCI.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reconstituted the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

According to the official notification, the Economic Coordination Committee was reconstituted and Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was appointed as its chairman.

The notification stated that the finance minister will head the panel with the four other ministers including economic affairs, commerce, power, petroleum, and planning, development and special initiatives, notified as its members.