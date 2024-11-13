PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to ensure safety of Chinese nationals

BAKU: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is taking every possible step to ensure the security of Chinese citizens in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese Vice Premier HE Ding Xuexiang, on the sidelines of COP29 Climate Action Summit in Baku on Wednesday

PM Shehbaz said the government is fully determined to root out the menace of terrorism in the country. The prime minister said that China is a longtime friend of Pakistan.

“A new era of strengthening relations between the two countries has begun,” he added,

On his Part, Ding Xuexiang expressed desire to mutually address the security challenges and expand the scope of Pak-China relationship for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

According to a press statement issued by the PM Office, PM Shehbaz and HE Ding Xuexiang discussed bilateral cooperation during the meeting.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm strengthen strategic partnership

In a separate statement, Pakistan and Azerbaijan pledged to deepen their strategic collaboration in a number of domains, such as defense and economic cooperation, as well as interpersonal and cultural relationships.

On the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (COP-29), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met and reiterated their commitment to strengthen strategic partnership in diverse areas, including economic and defense cooperation as well as people to people and cultural ties.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the summit’s success and praised the Azerbaijani president’s vision and dedication to strengthening global collaboration to tackle climate change’s concerns.

Despite its insignificant contributions, Pakistan is one of the nations most impacted by climate change, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz. Nonetheless, he reaffirmed his nation’s will to collaborate with Azerbaijan and the global community on issues pertaining to climate change.

Besides the prime minister expressed optimism about further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including technology sharing and joint ventures in renewable energy.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the escalating situation in the Middle East and other regional and international developments.