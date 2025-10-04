Hamas statement on Trump's Gaza plan opens ceasefire window that must not close: PM Shehbaz

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 04, 2025
    • -
  • 519 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 3 min
Hamas statement on Trump's Gaza plan opens ceasefire window that must not close: PM Shehbaz
Share Post Using...