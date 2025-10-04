Hamas statement on Trump's Gaza plan opens ceasefire window that must not close: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the recent statement by Palestinian resistance group Hamas accepting key elements of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, calling it a critical opportunity to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

The remarks come after Hamas announced its acceptance of key elements of a U.S.-proposed ceasefire plan, including the release of hostages, although it sought further negotiations on details and a role in shaping Gaza’s future. While the group’s response has been seen as a potential breakthrough, issues such as disarmament remain unresolved. US President Trump has also urged Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza after Hamas statement.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people.”

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and the leadership of Muslim countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia, for their role in pushing the Gaza peace initiative forward.

“The statement issued by Hamas creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again”, he said. “InshaAllah, Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations to everlasting peace in Palestine”.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people — and always will.

Earlier, Hamas stated that it was ready to release hostages held in Gaza under a peace deal proposed by Donald Trump but wanted negotiations on the details and a say in the future of the Palestinian territory.

“The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages — living and remains — according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal,” Hamas said in a statement, adding it was ready to enter talks “to discuss the details”.

Hamas said it also agreed to hand over power in Gaza to a body of Palestinian technocrats but said decisions on the territory’s long-term future would need to be discussed within a Palestinian framework “in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly”.

However, Hamas’s statement made no mention of its intentions on disarmament, a key part of the US president’s plan and a move the group has previously resisted.

Following the announcement, Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior Hamas official, told AFP the group welcomed Trump’s proposal, but that “without clear terms, criteria, and transparency, we need clarification and confirmation through a negotiated agreement”.

“The American proposal is vague, ambiguous, and lacks clarity,” Mardawi said.

Hamas had “made our position clear, and we are now waiting to see how the details of the terms will be implemented and clarified”, he added.