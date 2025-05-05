Armed forces ready to confront enemy: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the entire nation stood united with the armed forces of Pakistan against any aggression from India, ARY News reported.

The prime minister passed these remarks while speaking to a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PM Shehbaz said that the valiant armed forces are always prepared to face the adversary. He said that although Pakistan wants regional peace and stability, it is capable of responding forcefully and effectively to protect its sovereignty.

The prime minister said that Pakistan not only voiced worry about the Pahalgam incident but also demanded an objective and unbiased inquiry, calling India’s aggressive actions after the event “deeply regrettable.”

PM Shehbaz vehemently rejected with India’s illegitimate attempts to connect Pakistan to the event.

The prime minister criticized India’s unilateral and illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an act of “water aggression,” which was unacceptable as water represented a red line for the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz added that Pakistan was actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to expose Indian aggression, and that he had met with ambassadors from several countries to present Pakistan’s perspective.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will also raise this issue at the United Nations Security Council in order to expose India’s true face and its nefarious designs to the world.

PPP delegation expressing unity on national defense, said that all political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, stood united for the defense and security of Pakistan.

They reaffirmed their full support for Pakistan’s brave armed forces. The delegation also appreciated the federal government’s diplomatic efforts to highlight India’s war-mongering intentions internationally.

As regards, preparation for the upcoming federal budget, the prime minister said that the government had initiated consultations on the federal budget with its largest coalition partner.

He emphasized that the government prioritized consultation in all matters.

Budget proposals

The PPP delegation presented their proposals regarding the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. This meeting marked the first round of discussions, and the government’s designated committee will continue consultations with the PPP.

The PPP delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s reforms in the energy sector.

The meeting also discussed transfer of electricity distribution companies to provincial governments. It was decided that within two months, the distribution companies will be handed over to the provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti were also present on the occasion.