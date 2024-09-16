PM Shehbaz says negotiations underway on constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said consultations are underway with all political parties regarding the proposed constitutional amendment.

He was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which called on the Prime Minister in Islamabad under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The delegation included Members of the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

In the meeting, it was agreed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior party leadership will play their due role in this consultation process. The aim is to reach a conclusion through further discussions and consultations with political parties in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said amending the Constitution and enacting legislation is within the purview of Parliament, which is the supreme institution. He said 240 million people of Pakistan entrusted Parliament with the mandate for lawmaking, and the primary goal of the proposed constitutional amendment is to ensure swift and effective delivery of justice to the masses.

Talking about the prevailing economic situation, PM Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction with the recent improvement in economic indicators, describing it as highly encouraging. He expressed confidence that the inflation rate has dropped to single digits for the first time in several years, which shows a positive shift in the economy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the State Bank of Pakistan has reduced the policy rate by two per cent, which has further bolstered investors’ confidence in Pakistan’s economy. He said the recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products is part of the government’s efforts to provide relief to the public.

Overall country’s political situation also came under discussion during the meeting. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present during the meeting.

Bilawal meets Fazlur Rehman

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in the capital city was a hub of political activity on Monday, with major political meetings continuing for the third consecutive day. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, along with a delegation, visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence.

After a meeting lasting over an hour, Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar briefed the media, stating that legislation to strengthen the parliament is their right and no one can stop them. They discussed the constitutional amendments that were not contentious, and the PPP will draft a bill incorporating these agreed-upon clauses, aiming for consensus through further consultations.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah mentioned their longstanding relationship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and their intent to take him into confidence. He stated that they brought a proposal to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ensuring that all contentious clauses were removed from the bill.

Khursheed Shah also emphasized that the parliament has the full right to legislate, and their goal is to strengthen it, adhering to constitutional principles and the rule of law. He reiterated that no one can stop them from legislating and that they have convinced Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join them.

It is noteworthy that the Senate and National Assembly sessions have been postponed indefinitely, delaying the constitutional amendment process. Sources indicate that changes were made to the draft bill at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s request, and it was decided not to rush the approval of the amendments. Clauses that did not receive consensus will not be included in the final draft.