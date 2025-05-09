Public relief govt’s top priority in upcoming budget: PM Shehbaz 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that providing relief to the common man in the upcoming budget is the government’s top priority, ARY News reported.

Chairing an important meeting in Islamabad today on the preparation of the Federal Budget for the next fiscal year, he emphasized that all available resources will be utilized to alleviate the financial difficulties of the poor and middle class.

The Prime Minister further directed that the federal budget should focus on export-driven sustainable growth. He stressed the need to develop projects that promote industries and enhance production.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that providing professional training to youth to align them with modern requirements remains a key priority for the government. He instructed to pay special attention to creating new employment opportunities during the budget planning process.

He also directed authorities concerned to prioritize agriculture, information technology, small and medium enterprises, and the housing sector, noting the immense potential of these areas. He further said that promoting projects under public-private partnerships will be a government priority in the next budget.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector for national development and prosperity.

Regarding reforms in the power sector, he said these reforms are yielding positive results. He emphasized that the reduction in electricity prices for industries is a significant step toward industrial and production growth. He further said that automation and digitization are being promoted to enhance transparency in governance and facilitate the business community and investors. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the process of right-sizing the federal government to reduce its size in the next fiscal year.

The meeting was briefed that consultations with the private sector on budget preparation have been ongoing for the past three months. Stakeholder consultation sessions have been conducted across various economic sectors to gather insights for budget formulation.

It was informed that the five-year trade policy framework for 2025-2030 will soon be finalized. Additionally, the E-Commerce 2.0 Framework is nearing completion, and a strategy for tariff rationalization is being developed.

The meeting also included discussions with prominent business figures and experts from the private sector. A delegation of business leaders and experts expressed confidence in the government’s economic policies and presented their recommendations.

The Prime Minister welcomed their proposals and directed that viable suggestions be incorporated into the budget.