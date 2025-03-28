PM Shehbaz seeks report on Islamabad traffic accident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report on the tragic traffic accident that occurred on IJ Principal Road in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The tragic traffic accident resulted in the loss of precious lives and left several individuals injured.

Expressing grief, the prime minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

In response to the incident, PM Shehbaz issued directives to the concerned authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has also called for a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the tragic traffic accident, emphasising the importance of accountability and preventive measures.

Furthermore, he highlighted the urgent need to improve the traffic management system in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that such incidents underline the necessity of implementing effective traffic regulations and infrastructure improvements to safeguard public safety.

Earlier, the tragic traffic accident unfolded in Islamabad when a speeding dumper truck collided with five vehicles, resulting in the loss of four lives and leaving seven others injured.

The accident occurred as the dumper truck, traveling at an uncontrollable speed, veered out of control and crashed into nearby vehicles. Following the collision, the driver of the truck fled the scene, abandoning the wreckage.

In response, Islamabad police promptly arrived at the site and ensured that the injured were transported to PIMS Hospital for medical treatment. This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding traffic safety and regulatory oversight.