PM Shehbaz Sharif Arrives in Vienna on Two-Day Official Visit

VIENNA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Austria for a two-day official visit, ARY News reported.

Upon arrival at Vienna International Airport, the Prime Minister and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome.

A contingent of the Austrian Armed Forces presented a guard of honour to the Premier.

The Prime Minister is visiting at the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer. During the visit, the two leaders will lead delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Austrian Chancellor will jointly preside over a high-level meeting with prominent business leaders.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the Pakistan-Austria Business Forum.

Furthermore, the Premier will hold a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will address a special United Nations event in Vienna on the theme of “Sustainable Development: The Path to Global Peace and Prosperity.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister are also accompanying Shehbaz Sharif.

The Foreign Office (FO) noted that the trip marked “the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Austria in over three decades, the last having been undertaken by the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1992”.

The visit marks 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the FO noted in its press release.