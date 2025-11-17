PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on daylong visit

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Karachi on Monday on a daylong visit to inaugurate renovated Cantt railway station.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other officials received the prime minister at the airport.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will inspect the up-gradation of Karachi’s Cantt railway station and will inaugurate it.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi will brief the prime minister about the modern facilities provided at the Cantt station.

In the up-gradation project of the railway station two modern lounges have been built, while three waiting halls and executive washrooms work has also been completed and four escalators installed at the station.

An information desk has also been made to facilitate passengers at the Cantt Station.