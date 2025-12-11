PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for official visit to Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed for Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the visit, the prime minister will participate in a high-level forum being held in Ashgabat to mark the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s status of permanent neutrality.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with President Berdimuhamedov as well as other world leaders attending the event.

Accompanying the prime minister are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi and Talha Barki.

Last year, Pakistan and Turkmenistan agreed to accelerate work on the TAPI gas pipeline project, according to official reports.

The pipeline is designed to transport 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas annually along its 1,800 km route from Galkynysh, the world’s second-largest gas field, to Fazilka near the Pakistan–India border.

“Pakistan and Turkmenistan have decided to accelerate work on the TAPI gas pipeline project,” Radio Pakistan reported following a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredow.

Musadik Malik said “substantial progress” had been made through collaboration aimed at promoting economic integration and energy security. He added that the project remained “on the right track” due to the commitment of Pakistan’s Ministry of Petroleum and the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Foreign Minister Meredow also stated that a roadmap would be prepared to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.