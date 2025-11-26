PM Shehbaz departs for two-day official visit to Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed for a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain for high-level engagements with the Bahraini leadership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with federal ministers and senior officials, is accompanying the prime minister.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will hold meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

The discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, energy, technology, education, and culture.

The visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties, identify new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people linkages, contributing to mutually beneficial cooperation.

This prime minister’s visit also underscores Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at fostering a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Earlier in September, Pakistan received emergency humanitarian assistance from its brotherly country Bahrain to support communities affected by devastating floods.

A Bahraini Boeing 707F aircraft arrived carrying relief goods, including 392 tents, 13 electric generators, 65 water purification pumps, 1,660 blankets, and 3,180 plastic mats.

The consignment also contained 416 food packages.