PM Shehbaz Sharif gives message to political opponents

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued an important message to the political opponents and asked to promote tolerance, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “Let us turn Pakistan into a country where the difference of opinion is not treated as an act of enmity.

Commenting on political differences, PM Sharif suggested political leaders to discourage the politics of intolerance, ‘where criticism is faced with courage; where public service delivery is the definition of politics; where women are treated with respect and the rights of minorities are protected.”

Let us turn Pakistan 🇵🇰 into a country where difference of opinion is not treated as an act of enmity; where criticism is faced with courage; where public service delivery is the definition of politics; where women are treated with respect & the rights of minorities are protected — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2022

Yesterday, in his first address to the nation, the premier rejected the reality of the diplomatic cable and the alleged regime change conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He had said that the National Security Committee (NSC) rejected the entire story of the alleged conspiracy of the US-sponsored regime change twice.

PM Sharif had said that the then opposition parties had gotten rid of an ineligible and corrupt government at the request of the nation which was successfully done through a constitutional move.

He had said that they accepted the challenge to save Pakistan from the serious outcomes of the disastrous moves of the previous government.

Without naming former prime minister Imran Khan, PM Sharif criticised, “Just for saving the rulership, an individual hatched a conspiracy of a so-called diplomatic cable.”

He said that the NSC had rejected the ‘story’ of the alleged conspiracy for a US-sponsored regime change in Pakistan twice, whereas, the Pakistani envoy to the United States (US) had also refuted the claims. He said that an individual is continuously telling lies to the nation and causing damage to the national interests just for his political gains.

Political dialogues

PM Shehbaz Sharif had said that the federal government decided to take practical steps without any political discrimination for achieving the development goals. He slammed the PTI government for neglecting the proposal of another charter of democracy for bringing political stability to the country.

“I am going to start consultations with all political parties. We are devising a policy which stops any government from derailing the national economy.”

PM Sharif had vowed that he and his cabinet members will be accountable before the nation. He asked the political opponents not to consider the difference of opinion as enmity.

