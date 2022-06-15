PM Shehbaz Sharif has overseas assets worth Rs130 million: ECP

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the assets of parliamentarians for 2021, PM Shehbaz Sharif has overseas assets worth Rs140 million, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the ECP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assets dropped by 3% in the year 2021. The PML-N president had assets worth Rs245 million in 2021, the data shows.

The ECP data shows that the PM is also indebted to Rs140 million. The PM has also taken a loan of Rs60 million from his son Salman Shehbaz Sharif, it adds.

The data shows that Shehbaz Sharif owns 2 cars and Rs20 million in his bank account. The PM also has overseas assets worth Rs130.74 million, the ECP said.

The PM also declared the assets of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmeena Durrani. Nusrat Shehbaz owns assets worth Rs230 million, while Tehmeeni Durrani has Rs5.7 million, the ECP said.

The Prime Minister’s assets dropped by 3 lac in 2021 in comparison to 2020.

On Feb 25, an accountability court on Friday sought arguments on a plea moved by Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and his mother Nusrat Shehbaz seeking directives for the authorities concerned to unfreeze their assets.

