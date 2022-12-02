PM invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday invited Chinese companies to invest in renewable energy projects in Pakistan, particularly solar energy.

The premier was talking to a delegation of China Construction; Third Engineering Bureau headed by Tan Guofu, Vice Chairman of the company.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the company’s Vice Chairman Tan Guofu’s commitment to invest more in infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif said the relations between Pakistan and China have been very exemplary in all areas and mentioned his recent meeting with the company’s president during his visit to China.

He also appreciated the company for its donations to the flood-affected people of Pakistan. Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood and other senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif during his Turkey visit stressed Turkish companies to invest in a 10,000-megawatt solar power project for Pakistan.

Addressing a Turkiye-Pakistan Business Council meeting, the prime minister had assured the investors that the Pakistan government would create a conducive, enabling and friendly environment for them to invest in renewable energy projects.

