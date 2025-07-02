PM Shehbaz lauds Saudi efforts for ME peace, role in Pakistan-India ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace in the Middle East as well as its significant role in the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy, while fondly recalling his warm and cordial telephone conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince on June 24 to discuss the regional situation.

He conveyed his respectful regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The prime minister told the ambassador that as Pakistan had assumed the rotating Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, it would count on Saudi Arabia’s support to ensure that its tenure was conducted smoothly and successfully.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s role in peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, in a high-level meeting between Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Saudi Minister for Communications and IT Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reiterated their commitment to proceeding with Pakistan-Saudi tech collaboration.

Both nations discussed the initiation of the Pakistan Digital Corridor to link with China and Central Asia, planning to boost global digital connectivity.

During the meeting, the main highlight was Pakistan’s endorsement of a Rs 4.8 billion Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) initiative to provide semiconductor training in Pakistan for over 7,000 youth in the modern technologies.

Minister Shaza Fatima highlighted Pakistan’s full support for Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub, stating the importance of joint ventures in AI and computing technologies.