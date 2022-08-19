PM Shehbaz Sharif launches nationwide anti-polio drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the nationwide anti-polio vaccination drive with an aim to eradicate the crippling disease from the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif kicked off the anti-polio drive by administrating drops of polio vaccine to children under five years of age at the Prime Minister’s House.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and representatives of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier vowed to get the country free from polio, which he said was affecting the children in some areas.

He urged the parents not to miss getting their children administered the polio drops and support the government’s goal to make Pakistan polio-free.

The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s commitment to ending polio and emphasised the role of the government leaders, health workers, and parents to ensure that the disease never paralyzed a child jointly.

PM Shehbaz Sharif called upon the federal, provincial and district managements to address the challenges of persistently missed children and also encourage the people by raising awareness about the gravity of the situation.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of polio workers for elimination of the menace from the country. He paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of their duty in fight against polio.

