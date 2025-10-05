PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for three-day official visit to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Kuala Lumpur on a three-day official visit to Malaysia on Sunday on invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, information minister Atta Tarar and special assistant Tariq Fatemi also accompanied with him.

PM Shehbaz Sharif during his visit will meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim while bilateral talks will also be held at the delegation level.

Cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding in various sectors will be signed between the two countries.

The two sides will also look into expanding bilateral cooperation in Trade, IT and Telecom, Halal Industry, Investment, Education, Energy, Infrastructure and Digital Economy.

Earlier, in a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment to enhance trade and economic engagement with Malaysia.

The PM said he is looking forward to a comprehensive exchange of views on our common desire to enhance trade and economic engagement as well as bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Shehbaz Sharif said important global and regional matters will also be discussed. He hoped that Pakistan Malaysia ties would continue to flourish.