PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for two-day Austria visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Vienna, for a two-day official visit on the invitation of Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

The Pakistani delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will hold bilateral and delegation-level meetings with Chancellor Christian Stocker at the Austrian Federal Chancellery.

Both leaders are set to co-chair a meeting of prominent business figures aimed at boosting investment.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will address the Pakistan Austria Business Forum. He will also attend a special event organized under the United Nations on “Sustainable Development, Global Peace, and Prosperity” and meet the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Officials expect that this visit will open new dimensions in Pakistan-Austria bilateral ties, strengthening cooperation in investment and trade.

Following Vienna, the prime minister will make a two-day private visit to London before departing for Washington on February 18. The overseas trips are part of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic and economic engagement strategy.

In Washington, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to attend a meeting of the Board of Peace on February 19. A bilateral meeting with the US President is expected on February 20 to discuss matters of mutual interest.