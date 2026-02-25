PM Shehbaz assures full cooperation to Sindh CM for timely project completion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured complete federal cooperation for the timely completion of development projects in Sindh during a meeting here with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The chief minister briefed the PM Shehbaz Sharif in detail on the progress of ongoing development initiatives in the province, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister said the federal government would extend all possible support to ensure the early completion of projects in Sindh. He directed the relevant ministries to maintain close coordination with the provincial government to accelerate public welfare initiatives.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is an important ally of the federal government and emphasized that national development could be further accelerated through cooperation among coalition partners. He noted that harmony and consultation among allied parties were essential for national stability and continuity of policies.

Appreciating Sindh’s leadership as a key partner in the coalition government, the prime minister said strong coordination between the federation and provinces would strengthen the democratic system and help address public issues effectively.

Matters relating to Sindh’s political situation and other issues of mutual interest also came under discussion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal, and Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah were also present at the meeting.