PM Shehbaz Sharif pays one-day visit to UAE

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in United Arab Emirates on Friday on one day visit to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of Pakistan embassy received the prime minister.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister, who will visit the royal palace to offer his condolences.

Shehbaz Sharif will commiserate with the UAE President on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The president condoled over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies and those of the Pakistani nation are with the people and the royal family of the UAE,” the president remarked.