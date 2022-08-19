PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges provisions of agricultural loans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to ensure provision of agricultural loans, quality seeds and pesticides to the farmers of the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the prime minister noted that eight sub-committees have been constituted to bring reforms in the agricultural sector as “it is the backbone of our economy”.

زراعت ہماری معیشت کی ریڑھ کی ہڈی ہے. میں نے زرعی شعبے میں اصلاحات کیلئے 8 سب کمیٹیاں تشکیل دے دی ہیں. حکومت کسانوں کو آسان قرضوں، معیاری بیج اور کیڑے مار ادویات تک آسان رسائی یقینی بنائے گی. ہم آنے والے چند دنوں میں زرعی شعبے کی ترقی کے لیے اہم فیصلے کریں گے. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 19, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said that the government would take important decisions for the development of the agricultural sector in the coming days.

A day earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to formulate an emergency agricultural reforms plan within two days to facilitate the farmers and uplift the sector.

According to details, the prime minister made the directives while chairing a high-level meeting on agricultural sector reforms held in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz, who was presented the recommendations of eight sub-committees of different relevant sectors, said the reforms plan should be based on the recommendations of the said sub committees.

The prime minister said the government would also provide modern equipment and facilitate the processs of loans. Moreover, the silos would be constructed to help the farmers store wheat and agricultural produces.

