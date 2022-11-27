PM Shehbaz Sharif postpones PML-N meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has postponed an important huddle of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, scheduled to take place today (Sunday) to discuss the country’s current political situation, ARY News reported, citing well-placed sources.

The meeting has been postponed due to family engagements of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said and added that the premier will hold a consultation with the PML-N supremo and Maryam Nawaz.

After the consultation, the PM is expected to summon the PML-N meeting again, the sources said. After the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif will take the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance into confidence.

It emerged on Saturday that PM Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the situation, especially after the announcement of former prime minister Imran Khan about quitting all the assemblies.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

