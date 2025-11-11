PM Shehbaz says Indian-sponsored terrorists behind Islamabad suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide bombing outside the Islamabad District Courts, stating that Indian-sponsored terrorist networks were behind the attack.

In a statement, the prime minister said that Indian-sponsored proxies operating from Afghan soil were carrying out terrorist attacks in Pakistan, targeting innocent civilians.

“Such cowardly acts of terrorism by Fitna al-Khwarij (FAK) are reprehensible and will not shake the resolve of the Pakistani nation,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and offered prayers for the departed souls. He also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and directed authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

The prime minister ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

He further stated that terrorist groups Fitna al-Hindustan (FAH) and Fitna al-Khwarij (FAK) had carried out attacks in Wana and Islamabad, urging the international community to take notice and condemn such actions.

“We will not allow the blood of our innocent citizens to go in vain,” he said, adding that Pakistan would continue its campaign against terrorism until the last terrorist is eliminated.

The prime minister also warned India to refrain from its policy of using proxies to destabilize the region, saying, “The time has come for the world to condemn India’s malicious designs. Its sinister role in undermining regional peace has now been fully exposed.”

At least 12 people were martyred and 21 were injured in a suicide bomb blast near the Islamabad Kacheri on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a car caught fire following the explosion, and the flames quickly engulfed the vehicle.

A heavy contingent of police and security forces rushed to the scene, while rescue teams shifted the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Hospital sources said that several of the injured are in critical condition, expressing concern that the death toll may rise.