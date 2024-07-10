PM Shehbaz says no decision made on wheat export

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the government had made no decision for the export of wheat, ARY News reported.

“No decision has been made for the export of wheat. I want to bring it on record before the House that there is no such decision for the wheat export,” he told the National Assembly responding to a point of order raised by a parliamentarian.

However, referring to the PTI government’s sugar and wheat scams, he recalled that it was also on record that in the past wheat and sugar were first exported and later imported and where the billions and trillions of rupees went was part of the history.

The prime minister also appreciated National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for showing “generosity” to give floor to the opposition leader which was not practiced during the speakership of Asad Qaiser.

