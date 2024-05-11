33.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks investment from UK

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed Pakistan’s desire to attract investment from the UK and other countries, highlighting the country’s vast potential in diverse areas including agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, and mining.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him at the PM House.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief Economist and Director of the Economic and Evaluation Directorate, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, London, Professor Adnan Khan.

The prime minister said: “Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy long-standing relations that are further strengthening with the passage of time.”

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to improving governance structures and introducing institutional reforms.

He said that the government was taking measures at the micro and macroeconomic levels to recover the country’s economy.

Moreover, he said the digitization process of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was in a final stage.

The British delegation felicitated the government’s initiative to declare an education emergency in the country and expressed support for Pakistan’s recovery efforts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.