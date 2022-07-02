PM Shehbaz Sharif sent summary for Eidul Azha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has sent the summary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to get his approval for the holidays of Eidul Azha festival, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Cabinet Division has suggested observing the Eidul Azha holidays for three days from July 10 to 12. The summary was sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for its final approval.

Eidul Azha festival will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Wednesday.

Eidul Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.

