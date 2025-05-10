PM Shehbaz Sharif talks with political leadership over situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has contacted with the political leadership over the current situation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif held conversations with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Barrister Gohar Ali, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khalid Maqbool, Hafiz Naeem, Khalid Magsi and Chaudhry Salik on telephone.

“Pakistan’s armed forces have given strong and calculated reply to the Indian aggression,” PM said in his conversation to politicians.

Shehbaz Sharif said that India attacked with missiles and drones, but Pakistan observed restraint to the Indian aggression.

“Pakistan had suggested for neutral investigation after the Pahalgam incident but India refuted Pakistan’s offer,” prime minister said.

He said, “India again attacked the Noor Khan airbase and other sites with missiles this morning”.

“Innocent, unarmed citizens were targeted in Indian attacks, our valiant armed forces given strong reply to the Indian actions,” PM Sharif said.

“Pakistan targeted those Indian military installations, which were used for attacks on Pakistan,” he said.

“Today, we have retaliated the blood of our innocent people,” Shehbaz Sharif said. “We are proud of our armed forces”.

Political leadership paid tribute to the courage and professional expertise of the armed forces and expressed their cooperation and solidarity to the prime minister in these trying times.