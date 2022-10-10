PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend CICA summit in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Kazakhstan on Wednesday to attend the 6th CICA Summit (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia) to be held on October 12-13, sources told ARY News.

On the sidelines of the conference, the prime minister is expected to have bilateral meetings with the presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

The premiere will be accompanied by senior federal cabinet members, sources said.

In bilateral meetings, PM Shehbaz Sharif would focus particularly in the areas of energy, power and connectivity, they say.

CICA summit

Thirty years ago, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly First President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the idea of creating a conference on peace in Asia.

Since then, CICA has become the largest regional intergovernmental forum in Asia with 27 member states, along with nine countries and five international organizations having observer status.

