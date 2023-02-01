PM Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate K-3 nuclear power plant tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

During his visit, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) and will address the ceremony also.

K-3 is the second NPP in Pakistan with the generation capacity of 1,100 MW and its addition to the national grid is expected to help reduce electricity tariff in the country.

The plants have been developed with the Chinese support.

K-3 is one of the two similar NPPs located near Karachi. The other one, named K-2, was inaugurated by former prime minister Imran Khan on May 21 last year.

The groundbreaking of both the units (K-2 & K-3) of the project was performed by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif in November 2013.

The construction of K-2 and K-3 was started in August 2015 and May 2016, respectively, after approval of the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

